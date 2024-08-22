Launches
This is the latest launch from beehiiv
See beehiiv’s 17 previous launches →
Home
Product
Subscriber Preferences by beehiiv
Subscriber Preferences by beehiiv
Create unique experiences for your readers
As your newsletter grows and evolves, allowing readers to update their preferences is key to keeping them engaged and reducing churn. With our new Subscriber Preferences feature, it's all handled seamlessly right out of the box.
Launched in
Newsletters
User Experience
SaaS
by
beehiiv
About this launch
beehiiv
The most creator-friendly newsletter platform, period.
Subscriber Preferences by beehiiv by
beehiiv
was hunted by
Tyler Denk
in
Newsletters
User Experience
SaaS
. Made by
Tyler Denk
Benjamin Hargett
Jake Hurd
and
EJ White
. Featured on August 23rd, 2024.
beehiiv
is rated
4.7/5 ★
by 44 users. It first launched on November 17th, 2021.
