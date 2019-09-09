Log InSign up
Stripe Corporate Card

The corporate card for fast-growing businesses. 💳

Instantly provision cards, manage your company's spending in real-time, get automatic credit increases, and get cash back on the categories where you spent the most. It's the corporate card we wanted for ourselves.
Payments giant Stripe debuts a credit card in its latest step into the financing frayLast week, when the popular payments startup Stripe made some waves with its first move into money lending through the launch of Stripe Capital, we reported that the company was also soon going to be launching a credit card. Now, that news is official. Today, the company is doubling down on financi...
Discussion
Ryan Hoover
Ryan Hoover
Pro
Last week Stripe launched Stripe Capital to compete with Clearbanc and other alternative lending solutions. Now they're launching a competitor to Brex and other corporate credit card services. When does Stripe introduce savings and checking accounts to become a full-featured bank? 🤔
Barn Sweetman
Barn Sweetman
@rrhoover my bet would be by late 2021 they're a full featured bank
Joe Brown
Joe Brown
@rrhoover seriously - no fintech company is safe
Noah Prail
Noah Prail
@rrhoover Oooh, yeah... Stripe Checking account! That would be NICE! Someday hopefully.
Laurent Pellegrino
Laurent Pellegrino
It's a shame it is limited to US citizens. The cashback looks great and all associated benefits look incredible. That's another product that makes me regret to not be a US citizen!
Andu Potorac
Andu Potorac
@ouaibou It would be insane to launch across multiple markets at once Laurent. This is how product gets built.
Edwin Wee
Edwin Wee
MakerHiring
@ouaibou @andupotorac US just to start—we do want to launch in more countries!
Noah Prail
Noah Prail
I love that Stripe is starting to do more business financial services. Their UX and founder friendliness FAR exceed that of any bank I've ever seen.
Jesper Qvist
Jesper Qvist
Brex is doing incredible offer at this point a stronger solution, but interesting to see they moved into that space, also SVB offer the innovator card.
