Stripe Corporate Card
The corporate card for fast-growing businesses. 💳
Ryan Hoover
Last week Stripe launched Stripe Capital to compete with Clearbanc and other alternative lending solutions. Now they're launching a competitor to Brex and other corporate credit card services. When does Stripe introduce savings and checking accounts to become a full-featured bank? 🤔
It's a shame it is limited to US citizens. The cashback looks great and all associated benefits look incredible. That's another product that makes me regret to not be a US citizen!
@ouaibou @andupotorac US just to start—we do want to launch in more countries!
I love that Stripe is starting to do more business financial services. Their UX and founder friendliness FAR exceed that of any bank I've ever seen.
Brex is doing incredible offer at this point a stronger solution, but interesting to see they moved into that space, also SVB offer the innovator card.