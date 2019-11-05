Stripe CLI
Build and test your Stripe integration from the terminal
Tomer Elmalem
Maker
Hi all! I'm one of the folks who's been working on this for the past few months. I'm happy to answer some questions about the CLI or how it was built (using Go and websockets for pushing data). If you have any ideas or feedback feel free to email me directly too! tomer@stripe.com -- We'd love to hear how you're using the CLI and what you'd like to see in the future.
