Edwin Wee
Makerchief millennial officer @ stripe
You may have heard of Stripe Checkout (or integrated it yourself!). Over the past year, there have been 20+ releases—here are some of the new things you can do: 🏷 Coupons for one-time and recurring payments 🏦 Support for 10 local payment methods like SOFORT, Alipay, or Bacs Direct Debit (with more on the way!) 📱 Apple Pay and Google Pay out of the box 📬 Shipping info with address auto-complete 🛡 3D Secure authentication to meet European regulations 🌐 Support for 25+ languages and 135+ currencies 🎨 Customization with your own logo and brand colors Online commerce is getting more complicated, and we've making been Checkout more powerful to solve for this—you’ll likely increase your revenue and save many engineering hours by using Checkout. Try it out in our new demo: https://checkout.stripe.dev/, and read more in our blog post: https://stripe.com/blog/checkout. We'd love to hear what you think—and how we can make Checkout work for you!
@edwinwee Congrats on the multiple launches. As a user I can definitely see the improvements the team is constantly making. I've used Stripe Checkout on multiple projects in the past and are currently integrating it with my currently startups, Money Minx. Gets better and easier to integrate every time!
