Stripe Capital

Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Amrith Shanbhag
Congratulations @edwinwee and team for launching this 🚀 I'm sure this is gonna inspire a lot of indie makers who are blocked by finances to get the show started 🙏 Would be really interesting to see this tie into the concept of open startups; seeing how startups and makers use this would be cool 👀
Upvote (4)Share
Probably a legitimate game changer. Any chance we can cut to the chase here on PH and post interest and fees in the chat?
Upvote (2)Share
Great idea. It's very easy to see, how this is going to be a game-changer for a lot of internet businesses. Hopefully, it will make it much easier for founders to scale their business, once they have found a sustainable model!
Is this different than the cash advance program that Stripe has already been offering certain customers?
Stripe customer service is second to none, and I love this concept as it is a perfect market fit. However I am concerned about the rates that are posted vs other methods of gaining capital for those 20k and under amounts.