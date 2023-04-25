Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
Ecommerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design tools
Developer tools
Marketing
Finance
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage.
Learn more in our privacy settings.
No thanks
Accept all cookies
This is the latest launch from Stripe
See Stripe’s 65 previous launches →
Home
→
Product
→
Stripe Buy Buttons
Stripe Buy Buttons
The fastest way to add Stripe to your site
Visit
Upvote 41
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Turn a payment link into a buy button, customize it to match your brand, and accept payments in seconds.
Launched in
Fintech
Payments
SaaS
by
Stripe
Secureframe
Ad
Get SOC 2 compliant in weeks, not months
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
Stripe
Online payment processing for internet businesses made easy
306
reviews
853
followers
Follow for updates
Stripe Buy Buttons by
Stripe
was hunted by
Sam McAllister
in
Fintech
,
Payments
,
SaaS
. Made by
Sam McAllister
,
Martin Melin
,
Edwin Wee
,
Calvin Ku
,
Brad Daily
,
Tyler Hong
and
Meredith Neyrand
. Featured on April 26th, 2023.
Stripe
is rated
4.1/5 ★
by 294 users. It first launched on December 18th, 2013.
Upvotes
41
Comments
1
Day rank
#22
Week rank
#94
Report