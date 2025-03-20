Launches
Strella Insights 2.0
This is a launch from Strella
See 1 previous launch
Strella Insights 2.0
Smarter search, faster insights, instant shareable clips
Introducing Strella Insights 2.0 - instant shareable clips from interview sessions, quantified analysis, and a new explorer feature, where you can chat with your entire research repository and create instant, shareable highlight reels.
Design Tools
Artificial Intelligence
UX Design
Strella Insights 2.0 by
Strella
was hunted by
Priya Krishnan
in
Design Tools
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
UX Design
. Made by
Priya Krishnan
,
Lydia Hylton
,
Adam Barley
,
Kelsey Brennan
,
Robert Koprowski
,
Paweł Borkowski
and
Dexter
. Featured on March 21st, 2025.
Strella
is not rated yet. It first launched on October 15th, 2024.