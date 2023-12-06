Products
Streak AI
Streak AI
The CRM co-pilot for teams in Gmail
Introducing AI features throughout Streak CRM. 📊 Automated data entry in your CRM 🧠 Use natural language to ask questions about your deals 💬 AI-generated summaries and suggestions keep deals moving forward 🛠️ Build custom pipelines without coding
Launched in
Productivity
Artificial Intelligence
CRM
by
Streak
About this launch
Streak
Streak AI by
Streak
was hunted by
Garry Tan
in
Productivity
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
CRM
. Made by
Aleem Mawani
,
Borys Korobeinikov
,
Meichen Zhou
,
Blake Kadatz
and
Ruth Halteman
. Featured on December 6th, 2023.
Streak
is rated
4.4/5 ★
by 126 users. It first launched on January 24th, 2014.
Upvotes
12
Comments
3
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
