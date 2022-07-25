Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage.
Learn more in our privacy settings.
No thanks
Accept all cookies
Home
→
Product
→
Stray
Stray
A cat-based adventure game
Visit
Upvote 3
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Stray is a third-person cat adventure game set amidst the detailed, neon-lit alleys of a decaying cybercity and the murky environments of its seedy underbelly.
Launched in
PC
,
Adventure Games
,
Games
by
Stray
Solana Summercamp Online Hackathon
Ad
Start your crypto journey with millions in prizes & seed funding
About this launch
Stray
A cat-based adventure game
0
reviews
2
followers
Follow for updates
Stray by
Stray
was hunted by
Calum Webb
in
PC
,
Adventure Games
,
Games
. Featured on July 25th, 2022.
Stray
is not rated yet. This is Stray's first launch.
Upvotes
3
Comments
0
Daily rank
#21
Weekly rank
#22
Report