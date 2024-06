Notion 38,948 upvotes

Our team uses Notion as a knowledge base. We're very satisfied with its flexibility and efficiency for organizing and collaborating.

Figma 16,136 upvotes

Our team uses Figma for collaboration. It's an excellent tool for distributed teams, offering great flexibility and efficiency.

Linear 2,819 upvotes

The best thing for planning within a team, especially with the Scrum approach. Simple and convenient. The guys are adding document support, it will be super convenient.