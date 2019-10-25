Discussion
Daxeel Soni
Maker
[[ After the successful launch of Startuparound.com at #4 position on 20th Oct, 2019, we are launching Startup Around Telegram Channel as per our users request. ]] What is Startup Around? We entrepreneurs, startup enablers and community initiators always start our morning with fresh news and updates from the startup world. And we all get updates from our favorite publishers, blog and media companies. What if there will be an algorithm travels to the internet, social media, hundreds of publishers, blogs and what not to analyze the trending startup content and delivers you every 30 minutes to your Telegram inbox. Isn't it cool but fast, effective and intelligent way to start our morning? Join our telegram group and provide us the feedback. Looking forward to hearing from the community! - Love from Startup Around Team <3
