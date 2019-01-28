SquadCast.fm

The SquadCast platform was designed for total ease of use to connect podcast hosts, co-hosts and guests with no installs, plugins or extensions required all recorded in studio quality.
- Pros:
It makes podcast interviews awesome!Cons:
None that I can see
The support is great!Harry Duran has used this product for one year.
Hunter
✎ Espree Devora@espreedevora · "Girl who Gets it Done" WeAreLATech.com
I LOVE SquadCast and had I known it wasn’t on PH I would have hunted it. Grrrrrr. It’s dope for reliable high quality audio for remote interviews. Perfect for podcasters. Great customer support team. They even have a customer only Facebook group. How passionate the founders are is awesome. And such such good people.
Zachariah MorenoMaker@zach__moreno · Cultivating creative collaboration
Thanks @espreedevora ! We'll for sure coordinate our next launch with you 😉
Zachariah MorenoMaker@zach__moreno · Cultivating creative collaboration
Ahoy PH, Zach from SquadCast here. The goal of the platform is to alleviate anxiety for podcasters and help them feel empowered while recording remote interviews that sound great. The idea was born out of our own struggles trying to create a fiction podcast with our team scattered across California. SquadCast provides a reliable remote interviewing platform where the only thing hosts and guests need to do is show up, and hit record. 🎙️ Join me in a demo session anytime after 11am pst 👉 https://squadcast.page.link/eSAB 💸 Use promo code PRODUCTHUNT to get 50% off your first month
Lachlan Kirkwood@lachlankirkwood · Digital Marketing Specialist
Great to see a dedicated platform for this! Currently just recording Zoom sessions and exporting audio. Looking forward to using the product!
Zachariah MorenoMaker@zach__moreno · Cultivating creative collaboration
Awesome!! @lachlankirkwood we're stoked to help with your podcast interviews!
