SquadCast

Host remote interviews for professional podcasters

The SquadCast platform was designed for total ease of use to connect podcast hosts, co-hosts and guests with no installs, plugins or extensions required all recorded in studio quality.

Squadcast Creates Crystal Clear Records Super EasyToday we hear the behind the scenes of Squadcast, and how American Airlines has their own podcast to explain their policies
School of Podcasting - Learn "How To Podcast" with Podcast Coach Dave JacksonDave Jackson
Put an End to Your Toxic Relationship with Remote InterviewsRelationships are complex enough without being long-distance, and the same is true for interviews. Do a quick search for remote podcasting and you'll find that the solution is, often, not as simple as you might think. Either they offer decent audio - but little by way of customer service - or they make it a hassle for your time-strapped Guests to setup and connect.
MediumZachariah Moreno
Harry Duran on TwitterCongrats to @SquadCastFM on the launch of v1 of their spectacular #podcast recording platform. ATTN #Podcasters 🗣️ You are now free to record your show with lightning speed &amp; bulletproof reliability. Sign up for your FREE trial today: https://t.co/Hjiu7CPYJH #NoAudioDrift
Twitterharryduranfc
Evo Terra on TwitterMy favorite remote recording service @SquadCastFM is out of beta and in full release! I use it &amp; have much better results than anything I've used before -- and I've used them all. Mention DEMOWEVO &amp; get your 1st month at 1/2 off! https://t.co/P2jvkDBePT #podcasting
Twitterevoterra
Paul Colligan - Podcast / Podcasting Agency on TwitterCongrats @SquadCastFM on your v1 Launch today. You've just made it easier for Podcasters to sleep at night while giving your "competition" nightmares. https://t.co/2qv10Otafr
Twittercolligan
Ray Ortega ✊️ on TwitterCongrats to @SquadCastFM on their V1 launch! After years of waiting, it's the first remote recording/double-ender solution I'd reco. Progressive uploads &amp; no audio drift are 🔑 &amp; they have it. Also, it's easy, it works, repeatedly. Check it out https://t.co/A6J75eemyo (ref. link)
Twitterpodcasthelper

    Pros: 

    It makes podcast interviews awesome!

    Cons: 

    None that I can see

    The support is great!

    Harry Duran has used this product for one year.
Zachariah Moreno
Zachariah MorenoMaker@zach__moreno · Cultivating creative collaboration
Ahoy PH, Zach from SquadCast here. The goal of the platform is to alleviate anxiety for podcasters and help them feel empowered while recording remote interviews that sound great. The idea was born out of our own struggles trying to create a fiction podcast with our team scattered across California. SquadCast provides a reliable remote interviewing platform where the only thing hosts and guests need to do is show up, and hit record. 💸 Use promo code PRODUCTHUNT to get 50% off your first month
✎ Espree Devora
✎ Espree Devora@espreedevora · "Girl who Gets it Done" WeAreLATech.com
I LOVE SquadCast and had I known it wasn’t on PH I would have hunted it. Grrrrrr. It’s dope for reliable high quality audio for remote interviews. Perfect for podcasters. Great customer support team. They even have a customer only Facebook group. How passionate the founders are is awesome. And such such good people.
