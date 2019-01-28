The SquadCast platform was designed for total ease of use to connect podcast hosts, co-hosts and guests with no installs, plugins or extensions required all recorded in studio quality.
It makes podcast interviews awesome!
None that I can see
The support is great!Harry Duran has used this product for one year.
Hunter
Zachariah MorenoMaker@zach__moreno · Cultivating creative collaboration
Ahoy PH, Zach from SquadCast here. The goal of the platform is to alleviate anxiety for podcasters and help them feel empowered while recording remote interviews that sound great. The idea was born out of our own struggles trying to create a fiction podcast with our team scattered across California. SquadCast provides a reliable remote interviewing platform where the only thing hosts and guests need to do is show up, and hit record. 💸 Use promo code PRODUCTHUNT to get 50% off your first month
✎ Espree Devora@espreedevora · "Girl who Gets it Done" WeAreLATech.com
I LOVE SquadCast and had I known it wasn’t on PH I would have hunted it. Grrrrrr. It’s dope for reliable high quality audio for remote interviews. Perfect for podcasters. Great customer support team. They even have a customer only Facebook group. How passionate the founders are is awesome. And such such good people.
