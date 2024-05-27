Launches
Spon
Ranked #14 for today
Spon
Spon empowers community builders engage, grow & monetize
Engage, grow, monetize your physical community and manage events from a single place. Oh! Powered by AI
Launched in
Events
Social Impact
Community
by
Spon
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Supabase
8,833 upvotes
Fast building of MVP with Supabase as Backend as a service
Figma
16,127 upvotes
For fast prototyping and designing the User Interface.
React Native
16 upvotes
Powerful, flexible and large libraries with existing expertise
About this launch
Spon
Spon empowers community builders engage, grow, and monetize
Spon by
Spon
was hunted by
Tysir Osman
in
Events
,
Social Impact
,
Community
. Made by
Tysir Osman
and
Kitani Islam
. Featured on May 27th, 2024.
Spon
Spon is not rated yet. This is Spon's first launch.
Upvotes 8
8
Comments 4
4
Day rank #14
#14
Week rank #14
#14
