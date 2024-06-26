Launches
Upload you own loop and pick a genre -- Splice AI will help you create completely original songstarters featuring millions of musical combinations that no one’s ever heard before with sounds made by the world’s top producers.
Splice Create by
Splice
was hunted by
Andy Thompson
in
Music
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Electronic Music
. Made by
Andy Thompson
and
Chris Mayes-Wright
. Featured on June 26th, 2024.
Splice
is rated
3.6/5 ★
by 8 users. It first launched on February 18th, 2014.
Upvotes
10
Comments
4
Day rank
#24
Week rank
#85
