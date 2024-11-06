Launches
Sparkbase
Sparkbase
Book high-intent sales calls on autopilot
20% discount
Free Options
Cara is Sparkbase's AI Sales Agent who books high-intent sales calls on autopilot:
🕵️♀️ Deeply understands your business and industry
⚒️ Finds purchase intent signals your competitors overlook
🚀 Scales intent-triggered email campaigns
Launched in
Email Marketing
Artificial Intelligence
Marketing automation
by
Sparkbase
About this launch
Sparkbase
AI Sales Agent fueled by real-time web & social insights
Sparkbase by
Sparkbase
was hunted by
flo merian
in
Email Marketing
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Marketing automation
. Made by
Klaas Foppen
,
Jordy van den Aardweg
and
Jan De Wulf
. Featured on November 25th, 2024.
Sparkbase
is not rated yet. This is Sparkbase's first launch.
Upvotes
19
Comments
4
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
