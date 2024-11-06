Subscribe
Sparkbase

Sparkbase

Book high-intent sales calls on autopilot

Cara is Sparkbase's AI Sales Agent who books high-intent sales calls on autopilot:

🕵️‍♀️ Deeply understands your business and industry
⚒️ Finds purchase intent signals your competitors overlook
🚀 Scales intent-triggered email campaigns
Launched in
Email Marketing
Artificial Intelligence
Marketing automation
 by
Sparkbase
About this launch
AI Sales Agent fueled by real-time web & social insights
was hunted by
flo merian
in Email Marketing, Artificial Intelligence, Marketing automation. Made by
Klaas Foppen
,
Jordy van den Aardweg
and
Jan De Wulf
Featured on November 25th, 2024.
Sparkbase
This is Sparkbase's first launch.
