  • Subscribe
    1. Home
    2. Product
    3. sorrix
    sorrix

    sorrix

    Build your changelog & roadmap page

    Free
    sorrix is your flexible changelog and roadmap tool. Easily manage product updates and plan future features with clarity. Perfect for persons that value transparent communication and efficient planning. Check out www.sorrix.com for more info!
    Launched in
    Productivity
    SaaS
    Developer Tools
     by
    sorrix
    Ellipsis
    Ellipsis
    Ad
    AI Code Reviews & Bug Fixes
    Maker Shoutouts
    We couldn't have built this without...
    Changelog.
    About this launch
    sorrix
    sorrixBuild your changelog & roadmap page
    0
    reviews
    14
    followers
    sorrix by
    sorrix
    was hunted by
    domi
    in Productivity, SaaS, Developer Tools. Made by
    domi
    . Featured on August 23rd, 2024.
    sorrix
    is not rated yet. This is sorrix's first launch.
    Upvotes
    8
    Vote chart
    Comments
    2
    Vote chart
    Day rank
    -
    Week rank
    -