Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
sorrix
sorrix
Build your changelog & roadmap page
Visit
Upvote 8
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
sorrix is your flexible changelog and roadmap tool. Easily manage product updates and plan future features with clarity. Perfect for persons that value transparent communication and efficient planning. Check out www.sorrix.com for more info!
Launched in
Productivity
SaaS
Developer Tools
by
sorrix
Ellipsis
Ad
AI Code Reviews & Bug Fixes
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Show more
About this launch
sorrix
Build your changelog & roadmap page
0
reviews
14
followers
Follow for updates
sorrix by
sorrix
was hunted by
domi
in
Productivity
,
SaaS
,
Developer Tools
. Made by
domi
. Featured on August 23rd, 2024.
sorrix
is not rated yet. This is sorrix's first launch.
Upvotes
8
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report