Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
Soothe
Ranked #12 for today
Soothe
Anonymous app for kindness
Visit
Upvote 109
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Give and get kindness. A social app where you send and receive messages of compassion.
Launched in
Anonymous
Health
Community
by
Soothe
About this launch
Soothe
Anonymous app for kindness
0
reviews
67
followers
Follow for updates
Soothe by
Soothe
was hunted by
Sam
in
Anonymous
,
Health
,
Community
. Featured on December 18th, 2024.
Soothe
is not rated yet. This is Soothe's first launch.
Points
109
Comments
5
Day rank
#12
Week rank
#46
Report