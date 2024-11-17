Subscribe
Socap.ai

AI networking copilot for entrepreneurs

Use your connections to get warm intros to virtually anyone. Socap.ai helps entrepreneurs like you to make your social capital finally useful again! 🤝
Artificial Intelligence
Social Networking
Fundraising
Socap.ai (YC W23)
About this launch
Socap.ai (YC W23)
Alexander Nevedovsky
Slava Solonitsyn
Sergei Kutygin
Anton Kovalev
Stanislav Kazantsev
George
Vladislav Zhevnyak
Featured on November 25th, 2024.
Socap.ai (YC W23) is rated 4.8/5 by 14 users. It first launched on October 3rd, 2023.
