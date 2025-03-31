Launches
Home
Product
SnapGrid
Collect, organise, and analyize UI screenshots
Visit
Upvote 81
SnapGrid is an open-source desktop app for collecting, organizing, and analyzing UI screenshots. It uses AI to automatically detect UI components and patterns, making it a powerful tool for designers and developers.
Free
Launch tags:
Mac
•
Design Tools
•
Open Source
SnapGrid
Collect, organise, and analyize UI screenshots
SnapGrid by
was hunted by
Gustavs Cirulis
in
Mac
,
Design Tools
,
Open Source
. Made by
Gustavs Cirulis
. Featured on April 1st, 2025.
is not rated yet. This is SnapGrid's first launch.