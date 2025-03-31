Subscribe
Sign in
  1. Home
  2. Product
  3. SnapGrid
SnapGrid

SnapGrid

Collect, organise, and analyize UI screenshots
SnapGrid is an open-source desktop app for collecting, organizing, and analyzing UI screenshots. It uses AI to automatically detect UI components and patterns, making it a powerful tool for designers and developers.
Free
Launch tags:
MacDesign ToolsOpen Source

Meet the team

SnapGrid gallery image
SnapGrid gallery image

Built with

About this launch
SnapGrid
SnapGrid
Collect, organise, and analyize UI screenshots
81
Points
Point chart
4
Comments
Comments chart
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
SnapGrid by
SnapGrid
was hunted by
Gustavs Cirulis
in Mac, Design Tools, Open Source. Made by
Gustavs Cirulis
. Featured on April 1st, 2025.
SnapGrid
is not rated yet. This is SnapGrid's first launch.