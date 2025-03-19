Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Forums
Forums
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
SmolDocling
This is a launch from Hugging Face
See 4 previous launches
SmolDocling
256M VLM for end-to-end document AI
Visit
Upvote 54
SmolDocling, from Hugging Face and IBM Research, is the ultra-compact (256M) open VLM for end-to-end document conversion. Extracts text, layout, tables, code, and more from images.
Free
Launch tags:
Open Source
•
Artificial Intelligence
•
Development
Meet the team
Show more
Show more
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
Hugging Face
The AI community building the future.
4.61 out of 5.0
Follow
54
Points
1
Comments
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
SmolDocling by
Hugging Face
was hunted by
Zac Zuo
in
Open Source
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Development
. Made by
Clément Delangue
. Featured on March 25th, 2025.
Hugging Face
is rated
4.6/5 ★
by 23 users. It first launched on April 26th, 2023.