Andrian Valeanu
Hello Product Hunters! 👋 We're happy to announce Slides 5 is here! 🎉This version comes with tons of new features and functionality. Our customers tested the new Slides for a month and were happy with the changes! So, today we are offering the public release. The most important additions to Slides 5 are noted below, and remember you can try it free. — ❓What's New? Everything about Slides is new with this release: the online app, design, functionality, page organization, settings, and more. 👉Details
- Projects feature! Keep and maintain multiple pages in separate projects. Save pages online and continue working on them later.
- Upload media content and edit the code (html/css/js) of slides and panels within the app.
- Online code editor. Edit the code online with the new editor.
- Export as a file or full project with a Ready-to-Upload file structure, also compatible with Static Pages.
- Add meta tags and images for social networks; attach custom code in the <head> or/and <body>.
- New design, new images, new default Inter font.
- Typography classes are much easier to use.
- Separated controls for attaching Scripts and Styles on the Body.
- Fully synced to the code public Slides 5 Figma Document (sorry, no PS version this time).
- New jQuery 3.4.1.
- Night mode added for Generator view. 🌃
- Flex Grid redesigned with a fixed gap in mind. All grids replaced with flex grids.
- Reduced loading speed by removing deprecated styles and plugins. 🚀
- Slides with video popups load faster than before with the new loading process.
- Added shortcuts and improved the performance of the Code Editor.
- And more... see the changelog for details. 🤗
I've been using Slides for some time and it is simply the best tool for developers who like the design, but have only the coding knowledge. Very intuitive and simple tool.
@andrew_laurentiu Thank you very much for your review!
@fatima_el Thank you very much Fatima!
Hello @andrianv This is nice product. And very beautiful designs of blocks. We would like to invite you to join our Page Build called with help to build a Website for Shopify and WordPress. If your layout can publish on our system that would be very happy and bring more profit to clients. Thanks
@kientt Hey! Thank you. Send me more details on email info@designmodo.com. Remember, Slides is a SaaS application and is available only on Designmodo.
@designmodo @andrianv Yes, I know that and I will send you detail email, our product also a SAAS too. We can convert from the layout export from your App and make it compatible on our product for WordPress and Shopify yet. We build this app base from our Page Builder for WordPress currently have 100k+ active installations, but we found the pain of clients is don't have enough Pre-made layouts to ready to use yet.
Hi Andrian, beautiful work! Are there any plans to allow for a single scrollable page of text with Slides? Hoping to use it for a partly editorial site. Or, given the name, will it always be 'slide' focused?