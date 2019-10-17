Slack Workflow Builder

Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Jason
Onboarding workflow is so useful. We have so many channels that require explanation. You can also pair workflows with Zapier's send message to channel integrations and the possibilities are endless. As an example, we have a workflow for requesting PTO that upon approval shoots a message to a specific channel with the person's name and dates. Zapier watches that channel and creates quick add events on our OOO Google Calendar. And you can have some fun with it too ✨ https://twitter.com/panoptican/s...
Upvote (1)Share
Hunter
This is so cool! So many platforms are adding automation (like Asana ), but I love this onboarding example. This is the result of Slack's acquisition of @mbrevoort's Missions.
UpvoteShare