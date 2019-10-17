Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → Slack Workflow Builder

Slack Workflow Builder

The simple way to streamline tasks in Slack

With Workflow Builder, Slack users can easily create custom workflows that allow them to do all sorts of things, like:
❓ Standardize how requests are collected
⏰ Triage outages in real time
👋 Get new team members up to speed with welcome messages
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Jason
Jason
Onboarding workflow is so useful. We have so many channels that require explanation. You can also pair workflows with Zapier's send message to channel integrations and the possibilities are endless. As an example, we have a workflow for requesting PTO that upon approval shoots a message to a specific channel with the person's name and dates. Zapier watches that channel and creates quick add events on our OOO Google Calendar. And you can have some fun with it too ✨ https://twitter.com/panoptican/s...
Upvote (1)Share
Chris Messina
Chris Messina
Hunter
This is so cool! So many platforms are adding automation (like Asana ), but I love this onboarding example. This is the result of Slack's acquisition of @mbrevoort's Missions.
UpvoteShare