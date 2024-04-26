Launches
Public Commenting by Commented

Comment without any sign-up process

Discover the power of collective feedback with Commented! Public Commenting is here, empowering your team to collaborate openly and innovate freely. Join us on Product Hunt as we unveil this exciting feature!
Slack
Slack
47,545 upvotes
As a remote team, the communication tool is very important. Thanks to Slack, we don't have to worry about meetings, calls, notes. We can manage all without any struggle.
Decktopus AI
Decktopus AI
2,456 upvotes
Decktopus helped us both with internal and external communication with ease of use. No more spending time on boring PowerPoints.
BeforeSunset AI
5,177 upvotes
It has simplified our daily planning, boosted our productivity, and kept us focused on what matters most. Thanks to BeforeSunset AI for being our go-to tool in making progress every day!
About this launch
Commented: Start conversations and chat on any live projects
41reviews
1.7K
followers
Commented
Commented is rated 4.9/5 by 41 users. It first launched on September 14th, 2023.
