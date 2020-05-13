Log In
  1. Home
  2.  → Slack v20.05.10

Slack v20.05.10

A simpler, more organized Slack on your phone

Today a new design for Slack’s iPhone and Android apps is rolling out introducing improved navigation, quick access to set your availability and status on the go, an easy-to-reach compose experience, and shortcuts to your apps and workflows.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Chris Messina
Chris Messina
Hunter
I can't even begin to express what a paradigm shift it is to see a toolbar-based design for Slack. It just breaks my brain!
Upvote (1)Share