Slack 4.0

A snappier, more efficient Slack desktop experience

The latest version of our desktop app provides a smoother, faster experience for all. Some notable changes include faster loading times, better overall performance and the ability to work offline.
When a rewrite isn't: rebuilding Slack on the desktopA new version of Slack is rolling out for our desktop customers, built from the ground up to be faster, more efficient, and easier to work on. Conventional wisdom holds that you should never rewrite your code from scratch, and that's good advice.
Introducing a snappier, more efficient Slack desktop experience - Several People Are TypingRead this post in French, German, Spain Spanish, Latin American Spanish, Japanese and Brazilian Portuguese. It's a story we hear more and more: What started out as a small group of teammates using Slack has grown to entire departments and organizations relying on it to get work done.
Discussion
Kiko Beats
Kiko Beats
The website is confuse. Why not point to an Official Slack download site?
Chris Messina
Chris Messina
Hunter
What’s new • Limited offline support — set your status, star items, and react to messages when you don’t have an internet connection • Less memory usage, better performance • Faster loading times • Improved Slack calls Other notable updates • Click the new  paperclip icon in the message field to add attachments • A redesigned autocomplete menu for @mentions and slash commands • No more loading messages — Slack loads too quickly for them to be readable • Visual improvements to the activity view, Quick Switcher, and channel sidebar • Unread message activity displays as a dot on the top-right of your workspace icon • Member profiles have a bigger profile image and include the option to message or call the individual • Drafts sync across Enterprise Grid workspaces
Liam Boogar
Liam Boogar
👏👏👏👏
Zenith Quinn
Zenith Quinn
https://Slack.com/downloads is the best hub to download all the various versions of Slack 🙌
