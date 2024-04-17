Launches
OptimateAI
OptimateAI
AI Sales Software: Get Paid & Boost Sales
OptimateAI has all of your sales operations in one place. Get paid fast by providing multiple payment options to collect online payments, track sales KPI’s, automate accounts receivables & pay commissions in just 2-clicks.
Launched in
Productivity
Sales
Artificial Intelligence
by
OptimateAI
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Slack
47,572 upvotes
We use Slack to communicate with our team, make work fun, and stay informed.
ClickUp
4,978 upvotes
We use Clickup to manage all of our work, processes and development.
Zoom
5,634 upvotes
We use Zoom to meet everyday, collaborate, product demo's, and build a great culture.
About this launch
OptimateAI
AI Sales Software: Get Paid & Boost Sales
OptimateAI by
OptimateAI
was hunted by
Mitch Gonsalves
in
Productivity
,
Sales
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Mitch Gonsalves
and
Glen Aguayo
. Featured on April 18th, 2024.
OptimateAI
is not rated yet. This is OptimateAI's first launch.
Upvotes
28
Comments
6
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
