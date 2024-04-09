Launches
Draftboard
Referral bonuses for everyone
Companies pay referral bonuses for new hires, but only to their employees. Why? Draftboard is where companies make them public and claimable by anyone. Refer your network to jobs and get paid - it's that simple.
Launched in
Hiring
Career
Community
by
Draftboard
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Slack
47,575 upvotes
Real-time discussions & decision-making - so easy to use
Figma
16,129 upvotes
The core of our product collaboration - especially async
ChatGPT
7,333 upvotes
Under the hood some really nifty stuff we're doing with this
About this launch
Draftboard
Referral bonuses for everyone
0
reviews
61
followers
Draftboard by
Draftboard
was hunted by
Ben Lang
in
Hiring
,
Career
,
Community
. Made by
Zachary Roseman
and
Sam Goldberg
. Featured on April 16th, 2024.
Draftboard
is not rated yet. This is Draftboard's first launch.
Upvotes
13
Comments
7
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
