Draftboard

Referral bonuses for everyone

Free
Embed
Companies pay referral bonuses for new hires, but only to their employees. Why? Draftboard is where companies make them public and claimable by anyone. Refer your network to jobs and get paid - it's that simple.
Launched in
Hiring
Career
Community
 by
Draftboard
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Slack
Slack
47,575 upvotes
Real-time discussions & decision-making - so easy to use
Figma
Figma
16,129 upvotes
The core of our product collaboration - especially async
ChatGPT
ChatGPT
7,333 upvotes
Under the hood some really nifty stuff we're doing with this
