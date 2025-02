This is a launch from Skyvern See 1 previous launch

Skyvern 2.0 Build AI browser agents in plain english Visit Upvote 80

Skyvern is an open source Browser Agent Builder. You can build complex browser agents in plain english. Skyvern scores a state-of-the-art 85.8% on the WebVoyager benchmark, enabling companies to build automations for job apps, contact form filling, and more.

Meet the team Show more Show more

Built with Show more Show more