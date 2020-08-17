  1. Home
  2.  → Sketch Assistants

Sketch Assistants

A helping hand for your designs

Assistants check your documents to help you spot issues, stay consistent with design systems, prepare your files for collaboration, and follow your team’s rules. Discover and download Assistants in the new Assistants Directory or read the developer docs.
Introducing Assistants - a helping hand for your designsWhen you work as part of a design team, it's a challenge to keep everyone's work consistent. Making sure people are using components from your design system, organizing documents properly, and completing important steps like meeting accessibility guidelines can be tough.
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Chris Messina
Hunter
Mentor
Wow, automate all the things! What if Sketch and Zapier had a baby? Well, that's not exactly Sketch Assistants are, but this is a fascinating direction for my favorite design tool!
UpvoteShare
Amin Kasimov
Should Brandfetch build an extension to keep your designs on brand?
UpvoteShare