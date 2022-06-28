Products
Simpu

Simpu

All your customer conversations in one place

Free Options
Simpu is an omnichannel inbox for teams that unifies communication channels like emails, WhatsApp, Twitter DMs, Facebook Messenger, SMS, and website live chat into one fantastic experience.
Launched in Customer Communication, Tech
Simpu
About this launch
Simpu
All your customer conversations in one place
Simpu
Simpu
was hunted by
Kevin William David
in Customer Communication, Tech. Made by
Collins Iheagwara
,
Tioluwani Kolawole
and
Kolawole Balogun
Featured on June 29th, 2022.
Simpu
is not rated yet. This is Simpu's first launch.
