Home
→
Product
→
Simpu
Ranked #1 for today
Simpu
All your customer conversations in one place
Visit
Upvote 37
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Simpu is an omnichannel inbox for teams that unifies communication channels like emails, WhatsApp, Twitter DMs, Facebook Messenger, SMS, and website live chat into one fantastic experience.
Launched in
Customer Communication
,
Tech
by
Simpu
About this launch
Simpu
All your customer conversations in one place
0
reviews
38
followers
Follow for updates
Simpu by
Simpu
was hunted by
Kevin William David
in
Customer Communication
,
Tech
. Made by
Collins Iheagwara
,
Tioluwani Kolawole
and
Kolawole Balogun
. Featured on June 29th, 2022.
Simpu
is not rated yet. This is Simpu's first launch.
Upvotes
37
Comments
8
Daily rank
#1
Weekly rank
#15
