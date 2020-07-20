SignalFire's Guide To Distributed Work

Discussion
This is my first big project for early stage VC fund SignalFire since I joined after leaving TechCrunch. We wanted to give everyone the top tips from the expert briefings on remote work that we've been running for our portfolio companies. The biggest value adds here are: 1. A list of over 100 tools and dozens of experts that can help your company work from home 2. A handbook for how to conduct remote job interviews from your first chat to sending "welcome to the team" swag 3. Calculators for how to adjust compensation for different geographies 4. Ideas for cultivating a fun company culture from afar SignalFire's head of talent Mike Mangini & director of communities Michael Martin put a ton of love into this so you can work smarter from home. We'll continue updating this, so I'd love to hear what your team has struggled with, tools you've found useful, or startups you want to emerge to fill the gaps!
