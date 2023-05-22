Products
This is the latest launch from Stark
See Stark’s 6 previous launches →
Sidekick
An AI-powered accessibility assistant in Stark
With Sidekick, accessible design just got ten times faster. Sidekick uses AI to automatically scan your entire design file for accessibility, give you a list of any issues, and suggest fixes.
Launched in
Artificial Intelligence
Inclusivity
by
Stark
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
Stark
Making the world’s software accessible for everyone.
31
reviews
289
followers
Follow for updates
Sidekick by
Stark
was hunted by
Aaron O'Leary
in
Artificial Intelligence
,
Inclusivity
. Made by
Cat Noone
,
Michael Fouquet
and
Benedikt Lehnert
. Featured on May 23rd, 2023.
Stark
is rated
5/5 ★
by 30 users. It first launched on April 25th, 2017.
