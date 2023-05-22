Products
Sidekick

Sidekick

An AI-powered accessibility assistant in Stark

With Sidekick, accessible design just got ten times faster. Sidekick uses AI to automatically scan your entire design file for accessibility, give you a list of any issues, and suggest fixes.
Launched in
Artificial Intelligence
Inclusivity
 by
Stark
About this launch
Stark
StarkMaking the world’s software accessible for everyone.
Sidekick by
Stark
was hunted by
Aaron O'Leary
in Artificial Intelligence, Inclusivity. Made by
Cat Noone
,
Michael Fouquet
and
Benedikt Lehnert
. Featured on May 23rd, 2023.
Stark
is rated 5/5 by 30 users. It first launched on April 25th, 2017.
