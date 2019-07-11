Deals
Jobs
Makers
Radio
Ship
Log In
Sign up
Home
→
Shoelace
Shoelace
Google's new tool to supercharge your social life
Android
iPhone
+ 3
Hand-picked things to do with others who share your interests. It’s fun, easy and free.
Tweet
Share
Embed
Featured
an hour ago
New Google Area 120 project Shoelace aims to connect people around shared interests
A new project from Google's in-house incubator, Area 120, aims to help people find things to do and others who share your same interests. Through a new app called Shoelace - a name designed to make you think of tying things together - users can browse through a set of hand-picked ...
Google's taking another crack at building a social network
After shutting down failed Google+ in April, the big G is giving this social network thing another go. It's currently trialing Shoelace, a hyperlocal network for people who want to find others to join them in activities like sports and attending shows. It's currently invite-only, and promises to help you "connect with others who have the same interests.".
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Yes
No
No reviews yet
João Gonçalves
Hunter
The newest Google social effort coming from the Area 120 studios. Get to know more from The Next Web's coverage:
https://thenextweb.com/apps/2019...
Upvote (2)
Share
a day ago
Send