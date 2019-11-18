SessionStack for Zendesk

Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Alexander Zlatkov
Maker
Pro
Hey hunters, Alex from SessionStack here, We just integrated two awesome products together -- SessionStack and Zendesk 🙌. Now, you can seamlessly leverage SessionStack’s session replay capabilities within your Zendesk Support platform. Once you connect SessionStack with Zendesk, within minutes you’ll be able to: - Find a list of recorded customer sessions within the customer ticket. - Filter sessions by date and time. Replay the exact customer's session with the steps that led to the request. - Share a session replay link directly with your development team. - Access all "under-the-hood" information including tech details around network, errors, warnings, and debug messages. SessionStack will capture all user interactions within your product without affecting its look and feel. The solution is incredibly lightweight and will not impact the performance of your web app. What’s more, end customers don’t need to download or install anything. With SessionStack and Zendesk, you'll get the context you need to provide fast and personal assistance, cut the back-and-forth, and delight your customers. And most importantly you’ll never have to ask for a screenshot again. We help enterprise and SMB teams at companies like CalPERS, Bazaarvoice, Sketchdeck understand and improve the quality of their customer support thanks to co-browsing, session replay, error notifications, troubleshooting insights, analytics, and reporting tools. To celebrate the official launch of our integration with Zendesk we have a special SessionStack offer for you! Purchase SessionStack and get a complimentary training bundle: Zendesk eLearning + SessionStack premium onboarding package! We’d love you to give it a try and let us know what you think. I’ll be happy to answer all of your questions. Best, Alex
UpvoteShare