ChatGPT-like search for your company and many more
Sense gives you a ChatGPT-like search for your company. For each project and person in your team Sense uses AI to automatically organize related resources and updates across all apps.
AI Memory For Your Work
4.93 out of 5.0
Sense by
Sense — Automatic Work Hub
was hunted by
Kevin William David
in Productivity, Marketing, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Dzianis Pomazau
,
Raman Ramanenkou
,
Derk Steemers
,
Anastasia Reich
,
Branislav Rajić
and
Roman Strus
. Featured on January 28th, 2025.
Sense — Automatic Work Hub
is rated 4.9/5 by 14 users. It first launched on May 12th, 2022.