Products
Coming soon
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Popular products in...
AINo CodeSocial MediaE-CommerceAnalyticsAll topics
Web3Design ToolsDeveloper ToolsMarketingFinance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Visit streaks
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Legal
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Sekker
Sekker

Sekker

Customer experience surveys

Free Options
Embed
Sekker allows you to collect customer reviews in a fun, fast, and intuitive way, Collect valuable feedback and analyze it via our smart dashboard with real-time capabilities, detailed metrics, and advanced filtering options.
Launched in
User Experience
Analytics
SaaS
 by
Sekker
Guidde
Guidde
Ad
Magically create free video documentation with AI
About this launch
Sekker
SekkerCustomer Experience Surveys
0
reviews
44
followers
Sekker by
Sekker
was hunted by
Georgy Glezer
in User Experience, Analytics, SaaS. Made by
Georgy Glezer
. Featured on February 4th, 2024.
Sekker
is not rated yet. This is Sekker's first launch.
Upvotes
37
Vote chart
Comments
7
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-