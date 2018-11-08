Description is just simle as this: Ctrl+F for real life.
Yes, SearchCam provides you to search text with your camera.
Type any text and just hold up your phone or tablet.
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion - Find out how.
💥
Ryan HooverPro@rrhoover · Founder, Product Hunt
Evernote's vision was to become your second brain. Modern day OCR and AR are going to take that to the next level. Nice work, @omerozturk.
Upvote (3)Share·
Ömer Faruk ÖztürkMaker@omerozturk · Software Engineer
That also make everyday life easier. Thank you @rrhoover
Upvote (1)Share·
⭐️
Nadezhda Kos@nadezhda_kos · Marketing Manager, Sarafan Tech
@omerozturk Great job! How can I download it? Is this an App?
Upvote Share·
Ömer Faruk ÖztürkMaker@omerozturk · Software Engineer
thank you @nadezhda_kos. Yes, you can download it from AppStore. (Android app will be available soon) https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/...
Upvote (1)Share·