AR Search app enables you to search real "offline" world for any printed text. It will augment your reality with a precise highlighted search results. AR Search attempts to take SearchCam idea (featured here) to the next level by providing AR-like experience.
Karol KuleszaMaker@karol_kulesza · iOS Dev
Basic idea behind AR Search app is not entirely new. Searching for text in “offline” world and displaying results in real-time has been around for some time (for example: SearchCam app featured here on ProductHunt). AR Search attempts to take this idea to the next level by providing AR-like experience, where the search results are tracked in real-time, as if they were “glued” to the physical surface where the text is visible. Here are just a few sample use cases: (among many others) • Search for a particular word in a printed letter/mail • Quickly check if a given consumer product contains specific ingredient • Scan books, magazines or printed papers for a certain term • Look for a particular name in an article • Check instantly if the fine print contains anything suspicious • Search the world around you for a specific text (either printed or displayed anyhow) Just type anything in the search box and point your camera on any area or surface with printed or displayed text that contains the search keyword. Enjoy anywhere, anytime! Offline! (AR Search does not require Internet connection)
Jit Salunke@jitsalunke · Get Guaranteed Press for Your Startup!
@karol_kulesza Works pretty well Karol! Makes finding the expiry date a breeze.
