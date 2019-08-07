ScopeAI 2.0
Track product feedback from customer conversations using NLP
#3 Product of the DayToday
Mitchell Jones
Having something like Scope when I was a PM would have saved me so much time getting to the insights I needed to make great product decisions! Love the product!
MakerHiring
Hey PH! Huge thanks to @katmanalac for hunting us :) We’re excited to announce some updates! ScopeAI uses NLP to make it easier for teams to keep track of product feedback coming from customer conversations. How it works: -Connect ScopeAI to communication channels (Zendesk, Intercom, Salesforce, etc.) -Add a bug or feature request to ScopeAI -NLP algorithms find all conversations where users are mentioning the request -Track if a request is getting better or worse as ScopeAI adds new incoming feedback We take the manual work out of looking through feedback so you can focus on prioritizing and building out your roadmap! Sign-up to get 10% off any plan, valid until August 16th, no code needed for Product Hunters! Excited to hear your thoughts and feedback! 🤗
