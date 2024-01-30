Products
Home
→
Product
→
Scope
Ranked #11 for today
Scope
The only truly collaborative project management platform
Upvote 169
Real-time workspace where your projects, documents and chats live together. The fusion of project management tools, contextual chats, and robust document management enables you to seamlessly collaborate with team members, customers and partners
Launched in
Productivity
Task Management
Messaging
by
Scope
Support is great. Feedback is even better.
"I'm also happy to answers questions from the community around product and our future roadmap"
The makers of Scope
About this launch
Scope
The only truly collaborative project management platform
0
reviews
178
followers
Scope by
Scope
was hunted by
Yuri Khmelevsky
in
Productivity
,
Task Management
,
Messaging
. Made by
Yuri Khmelevsky
and
Dmytro Zakharchenko
. Featured on January 30th, 2024.
Scope
is not rated yet. This is Scope's first launch.
Upvotes
169
Comments
12
Day rank
#11
Week rank
#24
