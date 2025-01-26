Launches
Scam AI
Scam AI
Spot scams before they spot you
Visit
Upvote 79
API-first solution combining NLP/visual/audio authentication. Detect synthetic media and malicious intent patterns.
Free
Launch tags:
API
•
Artificial Intelligence
•
Security
About this launch
Scam AI by
Scam AI
was hunted by
Dennis Ng
in
. Made by
Dennis Ng
,
Ben
,
Rachel Cheng
,
Disha Patil
,
Shivashanthveer Nainagali
,
Aryan Kaushik
,
Alexander Adedeji
,
Kidus Zewde
,
R.D.Tarun
,
manas pandya
and
Kassym Turysbek
. Featured on January 31st, 2025.
Scam AI
is not rated yet. This is Scam AI's first launch.