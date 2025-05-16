Subscribe
Sign in
  1. Home
  2. Product
  3. SB-1 Infinite Soundboard by ElevenLabs
This is a launch from ElevenLabs
See 13 previous launches
SB-1 Infinite Soundboard by ElevenLabs

SB-1 Infinite Soundboard by ElevenLabs

Custom soundboard creator
Make your own custom soundboard using any sound effect you can think of. Perfect for gaming, streaming, Discord and more
Free
Launch tags:
MusicAudio

Meet the team

SB-1 Infinite Soundboard by ElevenLabs gallery image
SB-1 Infinite Soundboard by ElevenLabs gallery image
SB-1 Infinite Soundboard by ElevenLabs gallery image
SB-1 Infinite Soundboard by ElevenLabs gallery image
About this launch
ElevenLabs
ElevenLabs
Create natural AI voices instantly in any language
4.76 out of 5.0
57
Points
Point chart
1
Comments
Comments chart
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
SB-1 Infinite Soundboard by ElevenLabs by
ElevenLabs
was hunted by
Ankit Sharma
in Music, Audio. Made by
Mati Staniszewski
,
Jonathan Levi
,
Georgy Marchuk
and
Ammaar Reshi
. Featured on May 18th, 2025.
ElevenLabs
is rated 4.8/5 by 51 users. It first launched on June 7th, 2023.