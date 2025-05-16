Launches
SB-1 Infinite Soundboard by ElevenLabs
This is a launch from ElevenLabs
See 13 previous launches
Custom soundboard creator
Visit
Upvote 57
Make your own custom soundboard using any sound effect you can think of. Perfect for gaming, streaming, Discord and more
Free
Launch tags:
Music
•
Audio
ElevenLabs
Create natural AI voices instantly in any language
SB-1 Infinite Soundboard by ElevenLabs by
ElevenLabs
was hunted by
Ankit Sharma
in
Music
,
Audio
. Made by
Mati Staniszewski
,
Jonathan Levi
,
Georgy Marchuk
and
Ammaar Reshi
. Featured on May 18th, 2025.
ElevenLabs
is rated
4.8/5 ★
by 51 users. It first launched on June 7th, 2023.