Chris Buttenham
Hunter
Came across Savology in light of the massive CreditKarma acquisition this week 😳💰 Honestly, people my age don't prioritize financial well-being—we ought to. I went through the onboarding in ~5 minutes and it was pretty slick. Well designed and the insights at the end of the road were actually pretty cool. I'm curious if there are any plans to launch a native Android/iOS app? Would that make the health of my savings status more accessible? 🤔
@chrisbuttenham thanks for the hunt and for taking the time to go through the financial survey and app! All great questions - we do have plans to eventually launch native apps both for Android and iOS, although that's a little far out from now based on our current product roadmap.
Maker
Spencer here - the founder & CEO of Savology. Our team couldn't be more excited to share with you what we’ve been working on over the past year to help American households improve their financial wellbeing for free. In my last few financial related startups, I have seen over and over again that our generation needs additional help with personal finances. So, we created a platform to address the root causes of the problem in ways that only traditional financial planning has been able to do thus far, but without the steep expenses and time commitments. Savology is designed to make financial planning more accessible, affordable, and actionable than ever before. We help households understand where they are with their finances and what that means for their future. We help them identify what to do to get started improving and how to prioritize each of those steps to reach their financial goals. With Savology, you’ll be able to start planning your financial journey in just 5 minutes, regardless of the present state of your finances. After going through our financial survey, you'll get a free financial plan, holistic report card, and personalized action items to improve. Thanks for taking the time to check us out! If you have any feedback for us about the product, model, and experience we'd love to hear from you so that we can continue providing this life-changing platform to the public.
AMAZING that this tool is free to use. I love the mission behind the work: we could all stand to focus further on our financial futures, and this makes it really easy to do it. It really does only take five minutes to get the free financial plan, and then they keep sending you personalized action items based on your exact situation.
@katnuckols Thanks, Katie! We really do appreciate the positive feedback. Also, thanks for the support in the product and seeing how we're impacting the financial future for all Americans.
Savology is amazingly effective at helping understand one’s financial situation and possible plan, yet is also remaining simple and intuitive.
@mike_petroff Thanks, Mike! Really appreciate the feedback - we know that we still have our work cut out for us, but it's always great to see that we're heading in the right direction.
Savology really helped me get a better handle on where I am financially and set myself up for success. I recommend completing the steps and creating a plan.
@ryan_o_neill Thanks for the solid feedback and comment here, Ryan! As I told Mike (above) we're very happy with what we've been able to build up until now but know that we do have our work cut out for us!