  1. Home
  2.  → Savology

Savology

Free financial planning in 5 minutes. Plan smart. Save smart

Savology is helping American households improve their financial well-being by providing free financial planning in 5 minutes. Savology users get a free financial plan, report card, and personalized action items for how to improve their finances.
Savology is financially preparing millennials for a recessionPROVO, Utah, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, launched a solution that aims to fix the financial wellness problems among the digital generations by providing free financial plans in five minutes or less. According to recent surveys, millennials are unprepared to face the potential economic slowdowns that experts predict to occur in the next 24 months.
31 Dumb Things That Are Keeping You From Becoming WealthyEveryone would like to know how to become rich, yet many people make financial mistakes every day that keep them from becoming wealthy - or at least from building up a nice nest egg. What are the dumb things that get between you and wealth?
5 Personal-Finance Habits of Wealthy Entrepreneurs5 min read Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. Just about every entrepreneur wants to see their business turn into the next Airbnb or Uber. While a successful startup relies on great marketing and delivering a needed product or service, this isn't what necessarily makes the biggest difference for the bank accounts of the world's wealthiest entrepreneurs.
5 Financial Mistakes Solopreneurs Make When Starting A BusinessFew things are more exciting than starting a business on your own as a solopreneur. After all, as a solopreneur, you have full control over the course of your business. You get to decide exactly what direction you want your company to take in all matters.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
9 Reviews5.0/5
Chris Buttenham
Chris Buttenham
Hunter
Came across Savology in light of the massive CreditKarma acquisition this week 😳💰 Honestly, people my age don't prioritize financial well-being—we ought to. I went through the onboarding in ~5 minutes and it was pretty slick. Well designed and the insights at the end of the road were actually pretty cool. I'm curious if there are any plans to launch a native Android/iOS app? Would that make the health of my savings status more accessible? 🤔
Upvote (7)Share
Kris Borghesan
Kris Borghesan
Maker
@chrisbuttenham thanks for the hunt and for taking the time to go through the financial survey and app! All great questions - we do have plans to eventually launch native apps both for Android and iOS, although that's a little far out from now based on our current product roadmap.
Upvote (2)Share
Spencer Barclay
Spencer Barclay
Maker
Spencer here - the founder & CEO of Savology. Our team couldn't be more excited to share with you what we’ve been working on over the past year to help American households improve their financial wellbeing for free. In my last few financial related startups, I have seen over and over again that our generation needs additional help with personal finances. So, we created a platform to address the root causes of the problem in ways that only traditional financial planning has been able to do thus far, but without the steep expenses and time commitments. Savology is designed to make financial planning more accessible, affordable, and actionable than ever before. We help households understand where they are with their finances and what that means for their future. We help them identify what to do to get started improving and how to prioritize each of those steps to reach their financial goals. With Savology, you’ll be able to start planning your financial journey in just 5 minutes, regardless of the present state of your finances. After going through our financial survey, you'll get a free financial plan, holistic report card, and personalized action items to improve. Thanks for taking the time to check us out! If you have any feedback for us about the product, model, and experience we'd love to hear from you so that we can continue providing this life-changing platform to the public.
Upvote (10)Share
Katie Nuckols
Katie Nuckols
AMAZING that this tool is free to use. I love the mission behind the work: we could all stand to focus further on our financial futures, and this makes it really easy to do it. It really does only take five minutes to get the free financial plan, and then they keep sending you personalized action items based on your exact situation.
Upvote (1)Share
Kris Borghesan
Kris Borghesan
Maker
@katnuckols Thanks, Katie! We really do appreciate the positive feedback. Also, thanks for the support in the product and seeing how we're impacting the financial future for all Americans.
UpvoteShare
Mike Petroff
Mike Petroff
Savology is amazingly effective at helping understand one’s financial situation and possible plan, yet is also remaining simple and intuitive.
Upvote (1)Share
Kris Borghesan
Kris Borghesan
Maker
@mike_petroff Thanks, Mike! Really appreciate the feedback - we know that we still have our work cut out for us, but it's always great to see that we're heading in the right direction.
UpvoteShare
Ryan O'Neill
Ryan O'Neill
Savology really helped me get a better handle on where I am financially and set myself up for success. I recommend completing the steps and creating a plan.
Upvote (1)Share
Kris Borghesan
Kris Borghesan
Maker
@ryan_o_neill Thanks for the solid feedback and comment here, Ryan! As I told Mike (above) we're very happy with what we've been able to build up until now but know that we do have our work cut out for us!
UpvoteShare