River In-person event & social platform built for communities Visit Upvote 62

River is the IRL community OS—a new way to meet like-minded people near you. We’ve powered hundreds of meetups for Tim Ferriss, The All-In Podcast, and Bryan Johnson by turning followers into local hosts. Join, host, or launch events on River.

Free Options Launch tags: Events • Social Network • Community 3 months free

Meet the team Show more Show more

Kilo Code for VS Code Ad Lightning fast autonomous AI coding agent