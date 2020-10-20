discussion
Axel Thomson
MakerFounder@Ribbon - Instant user interviews
👋 Hey Hunters, and thanks to @benln for hunting us! Ribbon is a user research platform that makes it easy for people who build websites and do user research to set up and run remote video user interviews in a matter of minutes. Get user feedback directly, and validate your design, product or idea more quickly by talking to real users. Why Ribbon? As a product manager I've booked, managed and run user interviews to test out both smaller features and larger products. Every time I've wanted to understand how a product was used and perceived by our users, I've had to to either rely on quantitative data (surveys and analytics) or spend days emailing users to schedule video interviews. I've built Ribbon to make it easy for people who build products and do user research to connect and talk to their users in minutes instead of days. I realise not every product has a lot of revenue, but getting good feedback is just as important in the early days, so I've made Ribbon free to get started with. Hope you like it!
