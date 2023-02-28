Products
Home
→
Product
→
Review by Robin AI
Review is an AI-powered contract editor that uses advanced ML and generative models to analyse contracts and suggest edits in real time, based on a users' preferred positions. You can now review contracts at lightning speed, for free.
Launched in
SaaS
,
Legal
,
Artificial Intelligence
by
Review by Robin AI
Emma
About this launch
Neha Reddy
in
SaaS
,
Legal
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Jakub Makowski
,
Anastasia Carnelley-Bruyns
and
Richard Robinson
. Featured on March 1st, 2023.
Upvotes
4
Comments
2
Day rank
#37
Week rank
#141
