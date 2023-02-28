Products
  1. Home
Review by Robin AI

Edit your contracts with ease and precision

Free
Review is an AI-powered contract editor that uses advanced ML and generative models to analyse contracts and suggest edits in real time, based on a users' preferred positions. You can now review contracts at lightning speed, for free.
Launched in SaaS, Legal, Artificial Intelligence by
Emma
About this launch
Review by Robin AI by
was hunted by
Neha Reddy
in SaaS, Legal, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Jakub Makowski
,
Anastasia Carnelley-Bruyns
and
Richard Robinson
. Featured on March 1st, 2023.
is not rated yet. This is Review by Robin AI's first launch.
Day rank
#37
Week rank
#141