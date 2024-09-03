Launches
Retain AI
Visit
Retain AI by Chatdesk is a fully automated way for ecommerce brands on Shopify to turn one-time shoppers into repeat customers. 90 days after a customer purchases, Retain AI generates and sends personalized emails to drive repeat orders for you.
Launched in
Email Marketing
Marketing automation
by
Retain AI: Winback emails
About this launch
was hunted by
Sreya Guha
in
Email Marketing
,
Marketing automation
. Made by
Sreya Guha
,
Aneto Okonkwo
,
Chris Okebata
,
Arvind Srinivasan
,
Piotr Stankiewicz
,
Dominik Jastrzębski
and
Szymon Reiter
Featured on September 9th, 2024.
is rated
5/5 ★
This is Retain AI: Winback emails 's first launch.
