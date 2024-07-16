Launches
Resubscribe
Resubscribe
Conversion & churn user feedback for b2c
Find out why your users aren't converting and why they're churning. Run in-app user conversations and learn about your users like never before.
Launched in
Customer Communication
SaaS
by
Resubscribe
About this launch
Resubscribe
Conversion & churn user feedback for b2c
Resubscribe by
Resubscribe
was hunted by
KP
in
Customer Communication
,
SaaS
. Made by
Cameron Napoli
,
Shashank Sanjay
and
Jack Michalak
. Featured on August 15th, 2024.
Resubscribe
is not rated yet. This is Resubscribe's first launch.
Upvotes
45
Comments
18
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
