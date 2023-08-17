Products
Resend
Resend

Email for developers

Free Options
The best API to reach humans instead of spam folders. Build, test, and deliver transactional emails at scale.
Launched in
Email
API
Developer Tools
Resend
About this launch
3reviews
165
followers
Resend
Michael Seibel
Bu Kinoshita
,
Jonni Lundy
,
Zeh Fernandes
and
Zeno Rocha
. Featured on August 23rd, 2023.
Resend
is rated 5/5 by 3 users. It first launched on February 8th, 2023.
164
25
#3
#27